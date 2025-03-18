Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Drops By 18.5%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,584,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 15,439,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

