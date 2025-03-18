Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 28.6%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FDIF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

