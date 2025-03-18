Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Expands By 36.8%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 539.0 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INTI remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.55.
About Inhibitor Therapeutics
