Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Decreases By 16.4%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 936,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 113,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $279,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,556,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,437.72. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaltura by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaltura by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KLTR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,539. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 126.99% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

