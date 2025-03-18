Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Drops By 24.1%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

