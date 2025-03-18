Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Drops By 24.1%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.
About LondonMetric Property
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.