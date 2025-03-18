Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Declines By 35.0%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 1,158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LKFLF remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Luk Fook Holdings has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.89.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.