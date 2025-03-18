Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Expands By 37.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
