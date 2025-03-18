Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Declines By 27.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 126,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 10.5 %

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.