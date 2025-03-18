Short Interest in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Grows By 35.9%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 198,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,602 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

