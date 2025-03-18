Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Grows By 24.3%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

