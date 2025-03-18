Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Grows By 24.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 2,335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
