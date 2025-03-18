Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Grows By 24.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 2,335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.