Short Interest in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Drops By 30.4%

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Price Performance

MOOD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.81. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

Get Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF alerts:

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF ( NASDAQ:MOOD Free Report ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF comprises 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.