Short Interest in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Drops By 30.4%

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MOOD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.81. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
