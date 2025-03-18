Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Decreases By 25.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

RTOXF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.