Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Increases By 33.3%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance
SCWTF remained flat at $585.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $585.00 and a 52 week high of $585.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
