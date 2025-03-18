Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Increases By 33.3%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

SCWTF remained flat at $585.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $585.00 and a 52 week high of $585.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam.

