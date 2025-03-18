Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Declines By 26.6%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,281,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 4,471,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Shares of SHTDF remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.