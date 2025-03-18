Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Declines By 26.6%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,281,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 4,471,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of SHTDF remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

