Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Decreases By 17.5%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,857,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,857.5 days.
Terna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Terna has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Terna Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.