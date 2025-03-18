Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Drops By 16.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 158,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WDH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 217,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.26. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
