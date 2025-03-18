Signaturefd LLC Buys 704 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

