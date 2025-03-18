Signaturefd LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.