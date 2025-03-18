Signaturefd LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 424.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sony Group by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 525.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

