Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 155,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silo Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SILO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

