Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 155,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silo Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SILO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.