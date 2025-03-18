SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,437.93 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $266.79 million and $14,437.93 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22308507 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $17,616.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

