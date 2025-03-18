Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

