Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $496,000 Position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Affinity Bancshares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFBI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.88%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

