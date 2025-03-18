Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 499 Shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.97. Evans Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

