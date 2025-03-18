SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.85 Average PT from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. SLR Investment has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,565,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

