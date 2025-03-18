Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1099377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

