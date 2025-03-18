SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $1,459,060 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

