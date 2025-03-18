SOLVE 1-Day Volume Hits $428,205.14 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $428,205.14 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

