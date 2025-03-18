Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -6.76.

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

