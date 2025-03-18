South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer Gary M. Salsman Buys 1,976 Shares

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary M. Salsman acquired 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$71,420.54.

SOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

