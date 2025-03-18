South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 58,350 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $21,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 251,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 874,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

