South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 98,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

