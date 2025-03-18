SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

