SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,569,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $489,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 296,440 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 809.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 101,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.