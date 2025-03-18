SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 90,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 131,050 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

