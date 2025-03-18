SSI Investment Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

