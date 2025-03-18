Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40. 1,951,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,206,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $241.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.70.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Stories
