Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.8 %

SWK opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

