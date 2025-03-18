StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

StarHub Stock Performance

SRHBF remained flat at $0.90 on Tuesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

