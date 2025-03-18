StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
StarHub Stock Performance
SRHBF remained flat at $0.90 on Tuesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
StarHub Company Profile
