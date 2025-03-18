Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Critical Contrast

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -328.11% -275.79% -17.98% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 7 2 0 2.22 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stem and Zeo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $1.11, indicating a potential upside of 144.20%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Zeo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $144.58 million 0.52 -$140.41 million ($5.26) -0.09 Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.73 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.18

Zeo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stem beats Zeo Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

