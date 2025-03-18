sudeng (HIPPO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One sudeng token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sudeng has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,786.46 or 0.99847017 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00415069 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,489,783.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

