Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.26

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Suncorp Group
