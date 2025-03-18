Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWDBY traded up SEK 0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching SEK 26.13. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,746. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 21.25. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 18.52 and a 12-month high of SEK 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.9773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

