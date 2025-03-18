Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) COO Sells $118,452.60 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 2,127,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,971. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after buying an additional 329,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,032,000 after buying an additional 272,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

