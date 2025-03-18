Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Saia by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

Saia Stock Up 1.4 %

SAIA opened at $358.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.77 and a 52 week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.