Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average of $237.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

