Swiss National Bank Has $26.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $26,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

