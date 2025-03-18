Swiss National Bank Has $30.02 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

XPO Stock Up 3.7 %

XPO stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

