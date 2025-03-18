Swiss National Bank Sells 13,700 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stantec by 121.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,475 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:STN opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

